Kansas State has landed, finally, a key commitment at offensive tackle.

Durango High School offensive tackle Carver Willis has given his pledge to Kansas State. The Colorado native is the 18th member of the Wildcats' class. He's also the third offensive lineman, joining interior prospects Hadley Panzer and Sam Shields.

Willis, again, is the first offensive tackle of the cycle.

I can guarantee he won't be the last.

Offensive tackle is the biggest need remaining in the first full class for head coach Chris Klieman. After missing on plenty of other targets at the position we anticipate the board expanding to find more names to add to Willis' commitment.

Conor Riley's unit will likely look a lot different on signing day than it does right now.