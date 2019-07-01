Offensive tackle Carver Willis commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has landed, finally, a key commitment at offensive tackle.
Durango High School offensive tackle Carver Willis has given his pledge to Kansas State. The Colorado native is the 18th member of the Wildcats' class. He's also the third offensive lineman, joining interior prospects Hadley Panzer and Sam Shields.
Willis, again, is the first offensive tackle of the cycle.
I can guarantee he won't be the last.
Offensive tackle is the biggest need remaining in the first full class for head coach Chris Klieman. After missing on plenty of other targets at the position we anticipate the board expanding to find more names to add to Willis' commitment.
Conor Riley's unit will likely look a lot different on signing day than it does right now.
Other programs heavily involved were Texas Tech and Kansas. The Jayhawks offered the 6-foot-5, 265-pound lineman soon after K-State extended its offer, also after being impressed with his performance at their own camp in Lawrence.
The Red Raiders came close to offering and had Willis on campus for a visit not long ago. Willis chose to expedite his recruiting process, however, once it became clear to him Matt Wells and company didn't have space for him. He had interest in Texas Tech because his sister will arrive in Lubbock and be a freshman there this fall.
While she's in Lubbock, Willis will be in Manhattan.
So grateful for all the great people at Kansas State! Proud to be part of the family! #AllGlorytoGod #EMAW @spedbraet @CoachCRiles @CoachKli @ckleincat7 pic.twitter.com/JHY8D47Jp4— Carver Willis (@carverwillis75) July 1, 2019