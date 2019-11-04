Smith was in town, along with junior college defensive tackle Robert Hentz and Texas athlete DaJon Harrison , among others to watch the Wildcats take on the Horned Frogs.

Defensive back T.J. Smith has committed to K-State after taking an official visit to Manhattan for the TCU game a few weeks ago and ultimately deciding to make his pledge to the Wildcats.

He’s one of the more off-the-grid announcements in the class. It’s been relatively quiet on that front.

Smith was offered by K-State in September, despite being committed to Mike Norvell and Memphis. The Tigers garnered his verbal pledge earlier in the process, but his stock has risen ever since.

The Powder Springs, Georgia, product plays at powerhouse McEachern High and had other significant offers from the likes of Boston College, Houston, Kentucky, Louisville, USF, UConn and Syracuse.

Kansas State has its second safety of the Class of 2020. Smith joins Malachi Mitchell as the roamers in the back end of the secondary.

Stay logged in to KSO for more on what Smith's commitment means for the program.