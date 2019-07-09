***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 72: If you could only attend three K-State games this season which three would you pick? Of the remaining nine you could only listen to the radio to two more, which two would you choose? If you could then only follow one remaining game via Gamecast/Twitter what is the final game you would follow along with?

I worry I may get too deep in the weeds here, but a big part of this question is deciding on an angle. Do I answer this purely from a fan's perspective? That would be easiest, I think, and would arguably provide the most interesting, relatable response for many readers. Or, do I answer this as, well, Matt Hall? Do I try and work in the details of how I would attempt to portray myself as a responsible member of the media covering Kansas State football while actually only witnessing three games? That, selfishly, sounds like more fun. I'm not going to do it, however, for two reasons. 1. I wouldn't be able to stop from creating a cop out answer where I use my six games (three viewed, two listened, one followed) as the first six games of the year and then transition into hardcore basketball only coverage - with the rest of the staff staying football - at that point. And that becomes a boring answer. 2. I think more people will want to talk about the six games selected from a fan's perspective. Here are my six games, listed within their segments in chronological order.

THREE TO SEE

vs. Nicholls (Aug. 31): Come on, this one is easy, right? If you only get to witness three games, doesn't one of them simply have to be Chris Klieman's first game as K-State's head coach? No matter how things go for Klieman, you're going to want to be able to say you were there, one way or the other. I'm excited, personally, to experience a K-State football game where I won't have any idea of tendencies or feel like I have a real opportunity to guess what's going to happen. I think it's going to be a lot of fun. at. Kansas (Nov. 2): This is probably just as easy. Yes, the Wildcats have owned this series for a quarter-century, but this game always matters. It's even bigger with two brand new coaching staffs and the two programs both desperately wanting to draw first blood in the Klieman-Les Miles era. Now, I'm not thrilled with burning one of my three allowed in-stadium experience in Lawrence, but it's a price that needs paid in this scenario.

Brock Purdy and Iowa State rallied in Ames to knock off K-State last season. (Getty Images)

vs. Iowa State (Nov. 30): I've got the season opener as well as the season finale. A nice (unintentional) bonus is getting to see one game each from the early, middle and latter parts of the schedule. I think the Cyclones' trip to Manhattan will present Klieman's team with its best, realistic opportunity for a statement-making upset in 2019. Whether this game is needed to qualify K-State for a bowl game or simply serves as the season finale, either way it's going to be a chance to put a strong finishing touch on year one.

TWO TO HEAR

at Oklahoma State (Sept. 28): Klieman's first Big 12 road game feels like a big deal to me, big enough to spend one of my two opportunities to listen to Wyatt Thompson and company on K-State's trip to Stillwater. The Wildcats, kind of quietly, have won back-to-back games in this series. Oklahoma State is looking to bounce back from a big dip in 2018, and a home win over a rebuilding K-State program is going to be considered a must-win there. Will it come that easily, though? I'll listen in.

Tylan Wallace and Oklahoma State struggled against Denzel Goolsby, A.J. Parker and the Wildcats last season. (Getty Images)

vs. West Virginia (Nov. 16): Klieman and Miles are just two of four new head coaches in the Big 12. The others, of course, are Texas Tech's Matt Wells and Neal Brown of West Virginia. Klieman and Miles will be natural rivals thanks to their schools' histories, but the most interesting battle may really be with Brown. It's widely known Brown was among the final candidates for the K-State job, and it's apparent K-State preferred Klieman. These teams should be similar enough this year to have a competitive game, as K-State looks to snap a three-game losing streak vs. WVU.

ONE TO FOLLOW