Question No. 88: If you could have one of these three wins - Oklahoma State, Baylor or TCU - which of the three would you take, and why?

This is really, really difficult. It's tricky, in part, because I think the spirit of the question suggests you only get to win one of these games, which would be an important note. If that's not the case, I'd certainly pick the Oklahoma State game to help build momentum into the other two. So, I'm going to answer this assuming K-State can only win one of these games. I don't think it's impossible, at all, for the Wildcats to win more than one game in that stretch, but looking at it that way helps force me to rank these potential wins in order of importance. Let's work our way, backwards, from three to one.

3. TCU - Manhattan, Oct. 19

TCU head coach Gary Patterson. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Yes, it's No. 3 on the list, but beating TCU would be a big deal for Chris Klieman in his first year. The Horned Frogs, of course, are led by Gary Patterson, a K-State graduate many Wildcat fans have dreamed of leading their program. Beating Patterson, head to head, in his first try would be a feather in Klieman's cap in the eyes of his fans. That, and any Big 12 win over a quality program would be meaningful. I think this would be a more impressive than a win over Baylor, in all honesty, but it's a spot higher because...

2. Baylor - Manhattan, Oct. 5

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

... you'll only have your first Big 12 Conference home game once. In this day of social media, perception matters more than ever. And the perception of getting a win in front of your home fans the first time you play a conference game - against a potentially pretty decent Baylor team - is an opportunity Klieman will only get once. I also think it's entirely possible K-State could be 2-2 heading into this game after back-to-back road games with Mississippi State and Oklahoma State. In reality falling to 2-3 wouldn't be the end of the world, but the perception it would create wouldn't be good.

1. Oklahoma State - Stillwater, Sept. 28

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Even if I somehow knew this wouldn't impact the outcome of the next two games - or the rest of the season - I'd still pick this as the game to win. The Wildcats have a chance to pass Oklahoma State, or at least make it appear that way, by beating the Pokes three years in a row. Winning in Stillwater, for the second consecutive time, would make a relatively strong statement that this series is back in K-State's favor. Plus, this is the first Big 12 game of the Klieman era. Winning the opener on the road, against a possible Top 25 team, would be the type of statement you want to make. It also means you're starting at least 3-1, even if you assume a loss at Mississippi State. Any and all of these wins would be meaningful, but none more than at Oklahoma State, in my opinion.

