Watch Kansas State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton hold his weekly press conference, then check out Derek Young's analysis from today's session.

Kansas State DC Scottie Hazelton - Video provided by Matt Hall

FOOTBALL 201

Sometimes we lose perspective of where program-building process is at with the new Kansas State staff. We expect everything to run like it would if players have been learning the systems on each side of the ball for three years. Not only do the true freshmen have only one year in the system, so do the seniors. In a way, in terms of a deep understanding of what is being asked of them, everyone is a true freshman.

Kansas State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton used the term ‘Football 201’ in regard of a level that they needed to graduate to, as in taking the next step in knowing what to do in all scenarios and situations. At this point, essentially everything has been installed on both sides of the ball. Even when they share details about installing something, it is likely more about adding new wrinkles or providing that deeper level of knowledge or thinking skill, the same way a teacher would in a math or science class. They have the bare bones and groundwork of what they are supposed to be doing, but they need to jump up a level. Because, that level is where most other programs are at in relation to how well they know and run their own systems.

DISRUPTING DUGGAN

If one was to read in between the lines of what Hazelton had to say when describing the Horned Frogs’ offense, he thinks they can do some damage if they make the quarterback uncomfortable, and that there is an opportunity to do that. That can probably be said of any quarterback on any team, of course, but it has already shown that it can be done, and effectively, versus TCU. It’s also probably the way to attack TCU. If you were going to analyze their personnel on that side of the ball, the quarterback is the weak link. Hazelton didn’t say that, but he has seen the tape. If they can really attack Max Duggan and make him struggle, it’s hard for them to put their playmakers in a great position to score.

TCU freshman quarterback Max Duggan. (USA Today Sports)

TACKLING TROUBLES

Tackling was an issue in the last two games, and something that triggered head coach Chris Klieman into being upset as we have seen him since he arrived. It makes sense with him being a defensive-minded coach.

Hazelton was asked about it again today, and he recognizes the issue, but he doesn’t think the restrictions in practice are a good excuse for their struggles. Tackling can be practiced without tackling, according to K-State’s defensive coordinator. I’d agree with him. As Hazelton explained, most of it is not necessarily just poor form or anything like that. Most of it can be tracked back to leverage and angles. The majority of tackles aren’t missed because someone isn’t a good tackler or supplied poor effort, most if it is taking an improper angle or being in the wrong place and out of position. That can be taught, and worked on, without having to put on the pads and hitting each other over and over and over again. Klieman and Hazelton both made clear these are things K-State has worked on the last two weeks.