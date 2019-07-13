The KSO Show: Season Preview - Quarterback
We'll break down every position on the Kansas State roster on The KSO Show as we prepare for the 2019 season. Today we start at quarterback.
Podbean RSS Feed: https://kstateonline.podbean.com/feed/
iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/k-stateonline-podcast/id1278581895
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3brqB5pHdtSzsUyEpcxYGn
***2019 KANSAS STATE SEASON PREVIEW***
Position Previews: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Line | Defensive End | Defensive Tackle | Linebacker | Defensive Back
Roster & Recruiting Center: CLICK HERE
KSNT Interview: CLICK HERE