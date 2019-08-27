News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-27 16:30:44 -0500') }} football Edit

KSO VIDEO: Klieman press conference (8.27.19)

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer

Watch Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman's entire Tuesday press conference here at K-StateOnline.

Ozwdrrunvwmlg8izkrv2
CLICK THE PICTURE ABOVE TO GET 25% OFF A NEW SUB AND A $75 ADIDAS GIFT CARD.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}