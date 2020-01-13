The Kansas State basketball program has landed Kaosi Ezeagu , a transfer from UTEP, resulting in the fifth commitment for the Class of 2020.

Ezeagu, a power forward out of Ontario, Canada, played his freshman season at UTEP a year ago and will join the Wildcats as a sophomore for the 2020-2021 season.



A 6-foot-11 big man, Ezeagu was pretty taken by K-State, and once his only visit wrapped up in Manhattan he knew it was his ideal transfer destination.

Coach Bruce Weber and the Wildcats felt the need to deepen their post position by adding an athletic big with some defensive versatility, and they hope Ezeagu can be that answer.



Born in the Bahamas, Ezeagu moved to Canada at a young age.

Stay logged in to KSO to learn more about Ezeagu, his game, and how he fits into the Wildcats program.