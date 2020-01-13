News More News
Kaosi Ezeagu transferring to Kansas State

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
The Kansas State basketball program has landed Kaosi Ezeagu, a transfer from UTEP, resulting in the fifth commitment for the Class of 2020.

UTEP transfer Kaosi Ezeagu will be headed to Kansas State to continue his basketball career.
Ezeagu, a power forward out of Ontario, Canada, played his freshman season at UTEP a year ago and will join the Wildcats as a sophomore for the 2020-2021 season.

A 6-foot-11 big man, Ezeagu was pretty taken by K-State, and once his only visit wrapped up in Manhattan he knew it was his ideal transfer destination.

Coach Bruce Weber and the Wildcats felt the need to deepen their post position by adding an athletic big with some defensive versatility, and they hope Ezeagu can be that answer.

Born in the Bahamas, Ezeagu moved to Canada at a young age.

IN HIS WORDS

“The decision to leave UTEP was hard for a lot of reasons. The development staff over there was great. But I knew that I could find better opportunities for myself and took the chance.”
— Kaosi Ezeagu
"I really enjoyed my visit. The coaches all were very nice to me and my dad. “(What stood out) was just how much they cared. Coach Weber came to visit me all the way in Canada. I can see myself impacting the team positively and I can see myself developing.”
— Kaosi Ezeagu
“(Weber) is a great person. Very easy to talk to. I feel that I can learn a lot from him.”
— Kaosi Ezeagu
“Defense is what I pride myself on. Shot blocking and rebounding is what I can bring. Coaches also see that, so they stressed to me that I can really be impactful.”
— Kaosi Ezeagu

Kaosi Ezeagu and his father visited Manhattan for the TCU game on Jan. 7
Kaosi Ezeagu and his father visited Manhattan for the TCU game on Jan. 7 (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)
Kaosi Ezeagu is transferring from UTEP to Kansas State.
Kaosi Ezeagu hopes his defense will help him impact the K-State basketball program.
