Kentucky transfer Ugonna Onyenso has committed to Kansas State , he announced on social media. Onyenso announced his commitment following his visit on Monday.

In what was a big weakness of last year’s team, Jerome Tang has rebuilt his frontcourt into a very strong position. Onyenso comes to Kansas State following two years at Kentucky. The 7-foot center averaged 3.6 points and 4.8 rebounds a game last season, starting 14 games. Onyenso was one of the nation’s leaders in blocks per game, averaging just under three.

Onyenso’s biggest game last season was against Florida where he had 13 points, 16 rebounds, and eight blocks. He can change games with his rim protection down low.

However, Onyenso has a lot to work on in his offensive game, but the potential is there for him. He best projects as a great lob threat and offensive rebounder, who does most of his work inside the paint.

Onyenso joins Arkansas transfer Baye Fall, Samford transfer Achor Achor, and David N'Guessan down low. He's the eighth transfer that K-State has added.

Onyenso will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and has not used his redshirt.