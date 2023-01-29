Keyontae Johson followed in the footsteps of his teammates before him in the handshake line following No. 5 Kansas State's 64-50 drumming of Florida on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. Eventually, Johnson grasped hands with a man that helped save his life just over two years ago when Johnson was still playing basketball for the Florida Gators. Duke Werner is in his 19th year working with the Florida athletic department, and currently holds the title of "Assistant Atheltic Director for Sports Health." He is responsible for athletes' care and injury prevention, and rehabilitation in the Gators basketball program. No person has a relationship with Duke Werner like Keyontae Johnson does. That's because Werner helped bring Johnson back to life. On Dec. 12, 2020, Johnson collapsed about four minutes into Florida's game at Florida State because of a then-undetected heart condition that the still lives -- and plays basketball with -- today. In the minutes after collapsing to the court in Tallahassee, Fla., Johnson was attended to by medical personnel, including a cardiologist who was sitting courtside at the game as a fan. Johnson believes that the lady may be one of the biggest reasons that he's still breathing. But Weerner might be one of the biggest reasons that Johnson is still playing basketball, and what is life to Keyontae Johnson without basketball?

Before Johnson's 2020-21 season at Florida, when he was named the preseason SEC Player of the Year, his family signed an insurance policy stating that if Johnson suffered a serious injury that altered his earning potential as a basketball player that he would be able to receive $5 million dollars. Playing basketball again, though, was worth more than $5 million dollars to Keyontae Johnson. It's why when Florida's team doctors refused to clear him to play for the remainder of the 2020-21 season and the 2021-22 season at Florida, they began seeking alternative opinions, including doctors from the NBA Player's Association and the Mayo Clinic. Both permitted Johnson to play basketball again, despite the heart condition, but he's required to take the necessary medication. Kansas State's athletic department cleared Johnson to play basketball again, too. But before signing necessary documentation, K-State was in routine conversation with Werner about Johnson's medical history, given that Werner helped monitor Johson's health following his collapse at Florida State. "He helped us in the recruiting process," Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang said following Saturday's game of Werner, "by giving us information and helping us as were helping Keyontae get back."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZXN0LiBIYW5kc2hha2UuIExpbmUuIEV2ZXIuICA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tleW9udGFlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBLZXlvbnRhZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9LU3RhdGVNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtTdGF0ZU1CQjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HYXRvcnNNQks/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdhdG9yc01CSzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL29QM2tNcm9ud1giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vUDNrTXJv bndYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpY2ggSG9sbGVuYmVyZyAoQFJpY2hPblNw b3J0cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaWNoT25TcG9y dHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTk1MDczMDE3MzU2MzI4OTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

And Keyontae has helped get Kansas State basketball back on the map in Tang's first season leading the program. Kansas State's win over Florida on Saturday improved the Wildcats' record to 18-3 on the season, equaling the program's best start to a season since 1972-73. Johnson is averaging career highs in both points (18.3) and rebounds (7.5) this season for Kansas State, while also making 39 percent of his shots from the 3-point line, the second-highest mark of his career. Saturday's game against Florida, though, marked a new milestone for Johnson in his basketball career, even if it was an unintended stop on the way to the NBA -- a league he is again being projected to play in following this season. Playing against Florida -- and some of his former teammates -- came with a lot of emotions for a player who looks back on Dec. 12 every year as his "reborn" day. "Today was a special day," he said. "Seeing my old teammates. It was fun out there playing against them. It felt like practice. Just joking around throughout the game, but you got to keep being competitive throughout the game. I felt like it was a great experience." Despite not having his best game -- Johnson scored 13 points on 5-for-16 shooting from the field, which included a missed windmill dunk attempt in the second half -- he still had a double-double and led the team with 11 rebounds in the Wildcats' win. "My emotions were good," Johnson said. "My parents, my family is here. My old former family (Florida) and I still have my brothers with me (Kansas State), so it’s not a bad day."