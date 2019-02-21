K-State likes 2020 big man Kiyron Powell
Kansas State will certainly be on the look out for at least one post prospect in the Class of 2020, and a serious contender to eventually join that class looks to be Evansville, Indiana post Kiyron Powell.
The 6-foot-9, three-star rated Powell is drawing plenty of interest from Power Five programs, including offers from the likes of K-State, Xavier and Georgetown.
A lot of that interest stems from Powel's ability as a defender and rim protector, as he's put up a number of triple-doubles this season consisting of points, rebounds and blocks.
"I feel as if I'm a defensive player first," Powel told KSO. "I'm someone who definitely believes that defense wins games. Offense will come, but getting stops and handling the dirty work first will win the game.
"I would say I'm a rim protector and rebounder who can score the ball on the offensive end, as well," he added.
That kind of defense-first mentality has to be music to ears of K-State lead assistant Chris Lowery, who is indeed recruiting Powell.
The two have already grown close in the recruiting process.
"The fact (Lowery) is from down here really makes our relationship better," Powell said. "We're from the same part of Evansville, so we'll talk about the town and different things like that. The relationship is just really good."
The relationship is certainly helped by K-State's activity and persistence, including the work done by Lowery.
"Kansas State is in constant contact with me. It's like every time I look around there is another piece of mail coming in," Powell said. "I appreciate the constant attention, and it just motivates me to continue to work harder."
Highlights: Kiyron Powell (Bosse) vs Princeton on 12/7/18— (812)-HOOPS! (@BbalEvv) December 15, 2018
Powell posted a triple double to lead Bosse to a 64-56 win over Princeton.
12 pts
15 rebs
12 blks
He also posted a triple double tonight in a win vs Washington.
14 pts
14 rebs
12 blks @KHoops9 pic.twitter.com/gOELZ575qu
Powell is not yet close to making a college decision and has yet to work out an official visit to Manhattan, but you can rest assured the interest between the Wildcats and Powell is mutual.
In fact, Powell looks at K-State as a program that can help him be a better player right now.
"(K-State) is a powerhouse. I love to watch them play and progress as a team," Powell said. "A lot of me trying to become a better leader for my team comes from seeing how all five on the court for Kansas State can be leaders."