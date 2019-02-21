Kansas State will certainly be on the look out for at least one post prospect in the Class of 2020, and a serious contender to eventually join that class looks to be Evansville, Indiana post Kiyron Powell.

The 6-foot-9, three-star rated Powell is drawing plenty of interest from Power Five programs, including offers from the likes of K-State, Xavier and Georgetown.

A lot of that interest stems from Powel's ability as a defender and rim protector, as he's put up a number of triple-doubles this season consisting of points, rebounds and blocks.

"I feel as if I'm a defensive player first," Powel told KSO. "I'm someone who definitely believes that defense wins games. Offense will come, but getting stops and handling the dirty work first will win the game.

"I would say I'm a rim protector and rebounder who can score the ball on the offensive end, as well," he added.