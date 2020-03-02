Multiple sources have confirmed to K-StateOnline that safeties coach Joe Klanderman will be named Kansas State's new defensive coordinator, replacing the departed Scottie Hazelton.

We believe Klanderman will continue to coach safeties, and the Wildcats are looking to add a new linebackers coach, most likely from outside the program.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news this morning.



