It is already showing signs of being a better group inside the Sunflower State than what the 2021 cycle has presented.

Two other 2022 prospects in the state hold power five offers already, too. Dasan McCullough of Blue Valley North is a national recruit and Lansing High linebacker Caden Crawford was extended a scholarship by Nebraska on Monday.

While Hays linebacker Gavin Meyers was the first, he was joined the past few days by Wichita East running back Aquantez Love , Frontenac High athlete Landon Dean and St. Thomas Aquinas defensive tackle Jalen Marshall .

This past week saw the Wildcats offer their second, third and fourth in-state prospects of the 2022 class thus far.

We have shared a lot of updates on targets in the Class of 2021 but that doesn’t mean that’s where all the focus is, exclusively. In fact, Kansas State has really turned the page a bit inside their own state to the next batch of recruits.

Perhaps the one that the Wildcats are in the best shape with at the moment is Dean. The native of southeast Kansas is being looked at as a prospect on the offensive side of the ball, though that’s about as specific as it gets so far.

“I’ve spoken with the coaches quite a bit,” he said. “I talk with Coach Klieman, Conor Riley, Courtney Messingham and Taylor Braet. They all seem to be great coaches and even better people. I’m assuming and it sounds like they like me as an either an offensive tackle or a tight end.”

Though he didn’t grow up a giant K-State fan or anything of that sort, he has followed Big 12 football all of his life. That made his time in Manhattan last season pretty special for him.

“I went to two games last year at Kansas State as a recruiting visitor,” Dean shared. “It was an unbelievable experience. I believe they are building something special up there and have a bright future ahead.”

Other options that could be on the horizon for Dean are from Notre Dame and Eastern Michigan. Those are the other two programs that have reached out about him. They’ve contacted his head coach. K-State is the only school that has had direct dialogue with Dean, himself.

Being that far ahead of everyone else should be huge for the Wildcats’ chances with Dean moving forward. As of now, he’s not too caught up in it, but he does understand the leap that they have made.

“It’s an awesome feeling to know I can be close to home if I end up there,” he pointed out. “I’m just blessed to receive the offer and I’m ready to get to work. This is when the real work begins.”