{{ timeAgo('2018-12-16 12:04:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Klieman, K-State meet with Tulane RB commit Tyjae Spears

Tulane commit Tyjae Spears visited by Blake Seiler, Chris Klieman and Taylor Braet
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State has been unleashed on the recruiting trail ever since new head coach Chris Klieman was hired. Nearly everyone that has been chased or pursued was a previous target from the old regime,...

