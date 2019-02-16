Blake Seiler may have exited Manhattan, but that doesn’t mean Kansas State will distance itself from recruiting the state of Louisiana. The Wildcats offered Shreveport junior Tanner Hooker earlier this week.

Though listed as a receiver in Rivals’ prospect database, he’s being recruited by the Wildcats as a cornerback.

Though I anticipated it would be Van Malone recruiting that part of the country in place of Seiler, it sounds like it will be assistant Brian Anderson picking up the slack. That would still make sense since he’s recruited Louisiana before and already has the responsibility of other parts of the southeast, particularly Georgia.

Anderson and Malone have not been in contact with Hooker, yet. It’s all been through the head coach.

“Coach (Chris) Klieman was the one that offered me,” Hooker said. “He just said he was impressed by my film and asked if I knew anything about Kansas State. I have visited there once already so I knew a few things about Manhattan, Kansas. The legendary Bill Snyder was their coach, and he turned them into a powerhouse.”