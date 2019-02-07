Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 10:21:26 -0600') }} football Edit

KSO 2020 Big Board: 10 for '20

K-StateOnline
Staff

The KSO Staff has come a consensus on its first Big Board for the Class of 2020. These rankings are a combination of player quality, importance and opportunity for Kansas State to land.Without furt...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}