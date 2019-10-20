News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 10:18:46 -0500') }} football Edit

KSO Analysis: Class of 2021 OT Noah Bolticoff

Derek Young • KStateOnline
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

CLICK HERE to read an analysis of Class of 2021 offensive tackle prospect Noah Bolticoff following KSO's trip to McPherson to watch Bolticoff play last Friday.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}