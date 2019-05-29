News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 10:58:00 -0500') }} football Edit

KSO Big Board 4.0: Many new names

Kp4v7de4lma5b2zifewi
Rutgers transfer Travis Vokolek
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

1.) TRAVIS VOKOLEK: The Rutgers transfer tight end will make his decision this week between Kansas State, Iowa and Nebraska. I have him owning the top spot because the Wildcats are squarely in the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}