It's yet another big game in the Big 12 Conference. No. 16 Kansas State remains in first place in the league - tied with Texas Tech - and will host Baylor, who's tied with Kansas for third place and just a singe game back of the Wildcats in the conference standings, at 7:00 p.m. this evening in Bramlage Coliseum. Can the Wildcats create some more separation between themselves and Baylor while cutting their magic number for a Big 12 title down to two? Follow along all day - and throughout the contest - in the KSO GameCenter. Also, you can check out John Kurtz, Mason Voth and Matt Hall on Powercat Gameday, starting Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and leading into K-State network pregame coverage. You can listen live to our breakdown on 1350 KMAN, 101.5 K-ROCK or HERE online.

Advanced stats provided by ksu_FAN (@ksu_FAN on Twitter)

THREE KEYS (and a pick)

1. One and out As the ever-wise ksu_FAN teaches us above, Baylor rebounds just over 40 percent of its own missed shots. That's best in the Big 12, and K-State ranks just eighth in the league in defensive rebounding percentage. Baylor likely can't win this game without doing two things very well: One, shooting the three-pointer often and effectively. And, two, grabbing those missed threes for put-backs or second opportunities. If K-State is solid on the defensive boards in this game, it's hard to picture the Wildcats losing. 2. Attack the line Baylor is going to (and wants to) take a ton of shots from deep. I've said this before for other games, but this is another contest where K-State can't over-help on drives and is better off allowing the Bears to simply take contested two-pointers. The Wildcats will have to be aggressive with their close-outs and run Baylor off the line, and when they do they can't over-commit/help with their rotations to leave to more shooters open. 3. Don't turn it over Bluntly, Baylor is not a good defensive basketball team. And, they're even worse away from home. The Bears put teams on the free-throw line a ton and don't force many turnovers. A rested K-State team should look night and day different on offense against this group at home than it did Monday night in Lawrence, as long as the Wildcats value the basketball and end possessions with shots, not turnovers. PREDICTION: This late in the Big 12 season Baylor has proven to be a good, tough, resilient basketball team. You don't find yourself one game out of first place - especially considering the injuries Baylor has battled - and simply lay down because you're on the road playing the first place team in the league. Baylor will see this as a tremendous opportunity and play hard, but the Wildcats are - quite simply - the better team, more rested and playing at home. Oh, and Barry Brown might near 30 points... K-State 77, Baylor 71

OFFICIAL PREVIEW: Provided by K-State Sports Information Department

GAME 29 16/15 KANSAS STATE (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) vs. rv/rv BAYLOR (19-9, 10-5 Big 12) Saturday, March 2, 2019 >> 7:05 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (12,528) >> Manhattan, Kan. PROMOTION Tip-Off for TP The Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) will be hosting its ninth annual Tipoff for TP event on Saturday, in which, members will be collecting toilet paper, paper towels and trash bags to donate to the Manhattan Emergency Shelter. TELEVISION ESPN2 / ESPN3 Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play)Robbie Hummel (analyst) Joe McCoy (producer) RADIO K-State Sports Network Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)Stan Weber (analyst) Listen Online: TuneIn.com [free] // www.kstatesports.com/watch [free] Satellite Radio: Sirius 119 / XM 200 / Internet 954 LIVE STATS www.kstatesports.com TICKETS www.kstatesports.com/tickets (800) 221.CATS [2287] Single Game: $35 (bench & GA)/$75 (chairback)

COACHES Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78) Overall: 459-242/21st season At K-State: 146-87/7th season vs. Baylor: 8-6 (3-3 at home) Baylor: Scott Drew (Butler ’93) Overall: 335-215/17th Year At Baylor: 315-204/16th Year vs. Kansas State: 11-15 (5-7 on the road) PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP Kansas State (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) G: #3 Kamau Stokes G: #5 Barry Brown, Jr. G/F: #20 Xavier Sneed F: #32 Dean Wade F: #14 Makol Mawien Baylor (19-9, 10-5 Big 12) G: #10 Makai Mason G: #12 Jared Butler G/F: #4 Mario Kegler F: #11 Mark Vital F: #33 Freddie Gillespie SERIES HISTORY Overall: K-State leads 22-18 Current Streak: K-State, 5 In Manhattan: K-State leads 11-8 At Bramlage Coliseum: Tied 8-8 Last Meeting: W, 70-63, 2/9/19 Weber vs. Drew: 8-6 (3-3 at home)



OPENING TIP No. 16/15 Kansas State (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) returns home to Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday night, as the Wildcats play host to a surging Baylor (19-9, 10-5 Big 12) squad, which has won 3 in a row in Big 12 play. K-State posted a 70-63 win over Baylor at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 9, in which, the Bears played without starters Makai Mason and King McClure. The game will tip at 7:05 p.m., CT on ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) on the call. After Monday’s loss at No. 15/16 Kansas, K-State enters Saturday’s game in a first-place tie in the Big 12 with No. 11/11 Texas Tech (23-5, 11-4 Big 12), just one game ahead of the third-place duo of Kansas (21-7, 10-5 Big 12) and Baylor (19-9, 10-5 Big 12) and two games ahead of fifth-place Iowa State (20-8, 9-6 Big 12). Seven Big 12 schools have at least 6 league wins with 3 games left in the regular season. K-State saw its 6-game winning streak in Big 12 road games end on Monday night, as the Wildcats connected on just 32.1 percent (18-of-57) from the field in a 64-49 loss to No. 15/16 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. The 49 points were the third-fewest scored this season, while the 32.1 field goal percentage was the lowest since hitting on a season-low 30.5 percent against Tulsa on Dec. 8, 2018. Senior Kamau Stokes was the lone Wildcat to score in double figures with a team-high 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Senior Barry Brown, Jr., scored just a season-low 4 points on 1-of-8 field goals, snapping a 14-game streak of scoring in double figures. It was his lowest point total since his junior season. Baylor is one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 with wins in 4 of its last 5 games, including 3 in a row, after rallying from 19 points down to post an 84-83 win over Texas at home on Wednesday night. Four Bears scored in double figures, including a game-high 24-point effort by sophomore Mario Kegler. Kegler (10.7 ppg.) and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year candidate Makai Mason (14.6 ppg.) have paced a Baylor attack that is averaging 72.6 points on 44.6 percent shooting, including 34.7 percent from 3-point range. The Bears are 5-4 away from home this season, including 4-3 in Big 12 play, and have an impressive 73-69 win at Iowa State in their last road outing. K-State and Baylor will meet for the 41st time on Saturday night with the Wildcats holding a 22-18 edge in a series that dates to the 1948 NCAA Tournament. The series has been one of the most competitive in the Big 12 era, with each school winning 17 times, including 8 each at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have won 5 straight in the series, including a 70-63 win at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 9. Defense continues to be the Wildcats’ strong suit, holding opponents to just 59.5 points on 41.1 percent shooting, including 31.3 percent from 3-point range. K-State has held 15 of 28 opponents to 60 points or less with just two eclipsing 70. The team ranks among the Top 50 in several defensive categories nationally, including fourth in scoring defense, 49th in field goal percentage defense and 44th in 3-point field goal percentage defense. The Wildcats are averaging 17.0 points off 14.6 opponent turnovers this season, including 16.3 points in Big 12 play.