COLLEGE STATION - Can Kansas State extend its current winning streak to six games? Follow along all day as the Wildcats take on Texas A&M in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at the KSO GameCenter .

Talk about avoiding a letdown against a struggling A&M team would be misguided, as the Wildcats should instead be looking at this game as a challenging opportunity. What I mean is K-State needs to attack this game like a hungry bubble team desperate for a non-conference road win, not like a group who's won five in a row and is playing better than anybody in the Big 12 Conference. The Wildcats need to feel like the hunters in this environment.

I asked both Barry Brown and Dean Wade who K-State's most underrated player has been, and each answered Makol Mawien. K-State's junior big is a fantastic defender and has become a more aggressive rebounder and finisher during the recent hot streak. The only issue, sometimes, is keeping Mawien on the floor. Far too often he picks up two fouls early in the contest (one often on a moving screen). K-State's defense is hurt too much by Mawien's absence to not have him on the floor.

K-State should be ranked in the Top 25. The Wildcats are going to be ranked when the new poll comes out, perhaps even if they are upset in College Station. Rankings don't really matter to many, but they do matter to kids who want to see a number by their name and coaches who want to sell a Top 25 program to recruits. This might be the last time K-State can play the disrespect card before tip-off, motivation that may help them out with key No. 1.

PREDICTION: No good excuse for K-State to lose this game. Yes, A&M has Power Five quality athletes and has been competitive against good SEC basketball teams. It won't be easy, but it's a game you take care of on the road if you're a Top 15/Big 12 title contender. I believe K-State is that kind of team and takes care of business in Aggieland.

GAME 20

KANSAS STATE (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) at TEXAS A&M (7-10, 1-5 SEC)

Saturday, January 26, 2019 >> 1:05 p.m. CT >> Reed Arena (12,989) >> College Station, Texas

6th Annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge

SEC/BIG 12 CHALLENGE

Bragging rights will be up for grabs when the 10 Big 12 teams play 10 from the SEC in the 6th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. The Big 12 holds a 29-21 advantage in the series, including wins in 2013, 2014, 2016. The SEC won the Challenge, 6-4, in 2018.

Overall: K-State leads 3-2 (0-2 on the road)

TELEVISION

ESPN

Jon Sciambi (play-by-play)Fran Fraschilla (analyst)Scott Gustafson (producer)

RADIO

K-State Sports Network

Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)Stan Weber (analyst)

Listen Online: TuneIn.com [free] // www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]

Satellite Radio: Sirius 135 / XM 199 / Internet 953

LIVE STATS

www.12thman.com

tamu.statbroadcast.com [media only]

COACHES

Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78)

Overall: 453-239/21st season

At K-State: 140-84/7th season

vs. Texas A&M: 1-1 (0-1 on the road)

Texas A&M: Billy Kennedy (SE Louisiana ’86)

Overall: 355-287/21st season

At Texas A&M: 144-108/8th season

vs. Kansas State: 1-3 (1-1 at home)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State (15-4, 5-2 Big 12)

G: #3 Kamau Stokes

G: #5 Barry Brown, Jr.

G/F: #20 Xavier Sneed

F: #32 Dean Wade

F: #14 Makol Mawien

Texas A&M (7-10, 1-5 SEC)

G: #0 Jay Jay Chandler

G: #2 T.J. Starks

G: #11 Wendell Mitchell

F: #1 Savion Flagg

F: #21 Christian Mekowulu

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: K-State leads 18-8

Current Streak: Texas A&M, 1

In College Station: Texas A&M leads 7-3

At Reed Arena: Texas A&M leads 6-3

Last Meeting: L, 68-78, 12/12/15

Weber vs. Kennedy: 1-1 (0-1 on the road)

OPENING TIP

Kansas State (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) steps out of Big 12 play on Saturday, as the Wildcats travel to College Station, Texas to take on former conference foe Texas A&M (7-10, 1-5 SEC) in the sixth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The game will tip at 1:05 p.m., CT on ESPN with Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) on the call.

K-State is 3-2 all-time, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which started during the 2013-14 season, including 0-2 in road matchups (losses to Tennessee in both 2014 (65-64) and 2017 (70-58). The Wildcats defeated Ole Miss at home in 2013 (61-58) and 2016 (69-64) before beating Georgia, 56-51, last season.

The Big 12 holds a 29-21 record in the Challenge series, including wins in 2013, 2014 and 2016. However, the SEC won the Challenge in 2018, 6-4, after the two conferences tied 5-5 in 2017.

Although familiar opponents as Big 12 rivals from 1997-2012, this will be the first meeting between K-State and Texas A&M in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Series. The Wildcats own an 18-8 lead in a series that dates to 1960, however, the Aggies hold a 7-3 edge in games played in College Station, including a 78-68 win in the last meeting between the schools on Dec. 12, 2015. Seniors Barry Brown, Jr., Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade all played in the last meeting with Stokes and Wade each starting the contest and Stokes posting 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Texas A&M enters Saturday’s game with losses in 6 of its last 7 outings, including 3 in a row since winning 81-80 at Alabama on Jan. 12. The Aggies are averaging 72.8 points on 43.8 percent shooting, while 3 players (T.J. Starks (12.9 ppg.), Savion Flagg (12.6 ppg.) and Wendell Mitchell (11.1 ppg.) averaging in double figures. The team is coming off an 81-72 loss at Florida on Tuesday night.

K-State has posted a 10-2 record so far in non-conference play, extending its streak of winning 10 or more non-conference games in each of the last 4 seasons. Since going 7-6 in non-conference play in 2014-15, the Wildcats have collected a 40-8 (.833) record, which includes a 29-game winning streak at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State extended its Big 12 winning streak to 5 games by holding No. 14/13 Texas Tech to its lowest point total in more than four seasons, as the Wildcats won a battle of two of the best defensive teams in the country, 58-45, at home on Tuesday night. The 45 points were the fewest surrendered to a conference opponent under head coach Bruce Weber and the fewest since the Wildcats held No. 23 Texas Tech (under Beard mentor Bobby Knight) to 44 points on Jan. 11, 2003.

The team has now held 12 of their 19 opponents to 60 points or less, while 3 of the last 4 opponents (Iowa State, TCU and Texas Tech) have been held to its season-low in points.K-State’s 5-game winning streak is the second of the season since winning its first 6 games of the season, while it is the first 5-game winning streak in Big 12 play in nearly 6 years since rattling off 6 in a row from Feb. 18 to March 5, 2013 and the second such streak under head coach Bruce Weber.

NOTES ON TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M (7-10, 1-5 SEC) has dropped 6 of its last 7 games, including 3 in a row, since winning 5 consecutive from Nov. 23 to Dec. 22. The Aggies have lost 3 straight games (Auburn, Missouri and Florida) since an 81-80 win at Alabama on Jan. 12.

The squad is coming off an 81-72 setback at Florida on Tuesday, in which, they led by as many as 13 points in the first half.Texas A&M is averaging 72.8 points on 43.8 percent shooting, including 28.7 percent from 3-point range, to go with 38.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game, while allowing 73.6 points on 41.6 percent shooting, including 34.6 percent from 3-point range. The team is connecting on 68.6 percent from the free throw line.Sophomores

T.J. Starks and Savion Flagg pace a young Aggie squad that has a combined 10 freshmen and sophomores and just two seniors and a graduate transfer. Starks (12.9 ppg.) and Flagg (12.6 ppg.) both average better than 12 points, while junior Wendell Mitchell also averages in double figures at 11.1 points per game. Three others (Jay Jay Chandler, Christian Mekowulu and Josh Nebo) all average better than 8 points per game. Flagg averages a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game, while Starks dishes a team-high 3.5 assists. Mitchell is one of 3 players with 20 or more 3-pointers.

Texas A&M is led by head coach Billy Kennedy, who has posted a 144-108 (.571) record in his eighth season, which includes two trips to the Sweet 16 (2016, 2018). He has a 355-287 (.553) overall record in his 21st season as a head coach, which includes stints at Centenary (1997-98), SE Louisiana (1999-2005), Murray State (2006-11) and now, Texas A&M (2011-present).