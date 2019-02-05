PREDICTION: There's just a lot working against Kansas. No Marcus Garrett (injury), Silvio De Sousa (ineligible) or Udoka Azubuike (out for the season). The Jayhawks haven't been good on the road, and they're even looking up at K-State in the Big 12 standings. Now, I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to see the Jayhawks pull out this win. KU is still a wildly talented basketball team, and one brimming with confidence in its belief about being able to beat K-State and win the Big 12 once again. However, they're not the significantly better team. They aren't healthy, aren't deep and aren't at home. They also aren't going to win Tuesday night.

If you throw away history and the names on the jerseys you end up with two very good basketball teams playing a key conference game Tuesday night. K-State opened a one-point favorite and wouldn't be crazy to believe it's the better team entering this contest. Emotion and energy can be valuable, but it will also be important for K-State to maintain a measure of composure and look at the Jayhawks much like they did games against Iowa State and Texas Tech, for example.

On the other side of the ball, both the Kansas defense and K-State offense rank fourth in forcing turnovers and protecting the basketball. So, it's not a massive strength for either team, but something each are relatively good at. K-State can't slip up here, however, and give away the advantage they should be able to have in this area overall. If K-State wins the turnover battle and controls the boards - even to a small level - the Wildcats should be able to get enough shot attempts to nullify a slight shooting advantage for the Jayhawks.

As the ever-wise ksu_FAN teaches us, Kansas turns the ball over with pretty good regularly (8th in the Big 12), and K-State (first in the Big 12) is one of the better teams in college basketball at forcing turnovers. If the Wildcats and Jayhawks are both "normal" to their typical performance in this segment K-State will turn KU over - a lot - and have chances to score in transition and ignite the crowd at Bramlage Coliseum.

OPENING TIP

Kansas State (16-5, 6-2 Big 12) renews one of the oldest rivalries in the sport on Tuesday, as the Wildcats welcome archrival and No. 13/14 Kansas (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) to Bramlage Coliseum in the 290th edition of the Dillon Sunflower Showdown. The game will tip at 8:05 p.m., CT on ESPN with Jon Sciambi (play-by-play), Stan Van Gundy (analyst) and Chauncey Billups (analyst) on the call in the college basketball/NBA Crossover game.

K-State enters Tuesday’s game in a 2-way tie for first place in the Big 12 with a hot Baylor squad, which has won 7 of its last 8 games, as both sit just a half-game ahead of No. 13/14 Kansas and No. 17/16 Iowa State (17-5, 6-3 Big 12). Not far from the pack is No. 18/18 Texas Tech (17-5, 5-4 Big 12) and Texas (12-10, 4-5 Big 12).

K-State extended its winning streak to 6 games in Big 12 play with an all-around impressive performance at Oklahoma State on Saturday, as the Wildcats hit on 16 3-point field goals -- the second-most triples in school history -- to propel themselves to a 75-57 victory at Gallagher-Iba. The 16 made 3-point field goals were the most-ever in a conference game and the most since the Wildcats connected on a school-record 23 against Fresno State on March 24, 1994. Eight different Wildcats has at least one 3-pointer, including a career-tying 5 by senior Barry Brown, Jr.

K-State were stellar on both ends of the court, scoring a Big 12-high 75 points on 53.1 percent (26-of-49) shooting, including 55.2 percent (16-of-29) from 3-point range, while holding OSU to 57 points, including 38 with 5:32 remaining in the game, on 40.7 percent shooting. The Wildcats have now held 13 of 21 opponents and 82 under head coach Bruce Weber to 60 points or less this season.

Kansas enters Tuesday’s game with strong momentum after knocking off No. 16/15 Texas Tech, 79-63, at home on Saturday to snap a 2-game skid. The Jayhawks are led by Big 12 Player of the Year candidate Dedric Lawson, who leads the Big 12 in scoring (19.5 ppg.) and rebounding (10.5 rpg.). One of the Big 12’s most efficient offenses, the team has 6 players averaging better than 7 points per game, including double-digit scorers Lagerald Vick (14.5 ppg.) and Devon Dotson (11.1 ppg.).

One of the oldest rivalries in college basketball, K-State and Kansas will meet for the 290th time on Tuesday in a series that dates all the way back to 1907. It is the sixth-most played series (289) and eighth-most consecutive games played (112). The Jayhawks hold a 196-93 all-time lead in the series, including a 49-5 advantage since the start of Big 12 play. The Wildcats have lost 8 straight in the series with the last win coming, 70-63, on Feb. 23, 2015 at home.

Defense has been the constant for K-State this season, as the Wildcats rank among the nation’s best in several defensive categories, including fourth in scoring defense (58.7 ppg.), 41st in turnover margin (+3.0) and 45th in field goal percentage defense (40.8). The Wildcats have now held 13 foes to 60 points or less, while 3 of the last 6 opponents (Iowa State, TCU and Texas Tech) have been held to its season-low in points.

NOTES ON 13/14 KANSAS

No. 13/14 Kansas (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) ended a 2-game losing streak with an impressive 79-63 win over No. 16/15 Texas Tech on Saturday, as Big 12 Player of the Year candidate Dedric Lawson paced four Jayhawks in double figures with a game-high 25 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Kansas is averaging 76.8 points on 47.2 percent shooting, including 36.2 percent from 3-point range, to go with 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game, while allowing 70.0 points on 40.2 percent shooting, including 32.9 percent from 3-point range. The team is connecting on 67.7 percent from the free throw line. The Jayhawks rank second in the Big 12 in scoring offense and field goal percentage.Kansas is averaging 71.8 points in Big 12 play on 46.4 percent shooting, including 36.5 percent from 3-point range, while allowing 70.1 points on 41.2 percent shooting, including 35.2 percent from 3-point range.

The youthful Jayhawks, which has just 1 senior on its roster, are led by Lawson, who paces the Big 12 in both scoring (19.5 ppg.) and rebounding (10.9) and has a conference-leading 15 double-doubles. He is connecting on 51.3 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from 3-point range, and has averages of 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Four others are averaging in double figures, including senior Lagerald Vick (14.5 ppg.), junior Udoka Azubuike (13.4 ppg.) and freshman Devon Dotson (11.1 ppg.). Vick has a Big 12-best 65 made 3-point field goals. Kansas is led by Hall of Fame head coach Bill Self, who has posted a 464-101 (.821) record in his 16th season, which includes the 2008 national title and 3 Final Fours. He is 671-206 (.765) in his 26th season as a head coach