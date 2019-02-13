AUSTIN - No. 18 Kansas State (18-5, 8-2 Big 12) will look to extend its conference winning streak to nine games this evening against Texas (14-10, 6-5). The Longhorns will be working to add a key win to their NCAA Tournament resume, while the Wildcats will be out to avenge a 20-point loss (without Dean Wade or Kam Stokes) to UT in both team's conference opener. Follow along all day long - and through the game, itself - at the KSO GameCenter.

Advanced stats provided by ksu_FAN (@ksu_FAN on Twitter)

THREE KEYS (and a pick)

1. Take advantage of the zone Texas is probably going to play (a lot) of zone against the Wildcats. K-State needs to make the Longhorns pay not just by hitting shots from deep or slicing into the middle of the zone, but also on the glass. It should be harder for UT, even with its length, to rebound in the zone, and one way to potentially force Shaka Smart to change looks would be a few put backs inside. 2. Eliminate easy looks K-State lost the first meeting between these schools not only because of Wade and Stokes' absences, but also because they let a relatively poor shooting Texas bunch get a ton of open shots from beyond the arc. Lead assistant Chris Lowery still laments the mistakes K-State made on the defensive end in that contest, and you can bet the Wildcats will be as dialed in defensively for this game as they have any this year. 3. Grind K-State gutted out a win Saturday at Baylor on a day where the Wildcats weren't at their best and, quite frankly, looked mentally and physically tired at times. It's going to be an even bigger challenge at Texas, as the Longhorns are healthier than Baylor and have the type of length that really bothers K-State. It will take a lot of mental toughness to get through another 40-minute battle with a ninth-straight Big 12 win. PREDICTION: I may be falling into an old, bad habit again, but I never really pictured K-State going 3-0 against the stretch of KU, at Baylor, at Texas. Now that the Wildcats are just one win short of doing just that, perhaps I should throw any previous notions I had about this stretch. I can't shake the feeling, however, that K-State is due for a grinder it can't will its way to victory in. I think that is what happens tonight.

Texas 57, K-State 54

