What more could Kansas State seniors Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade want? The trio, which has already been two two NCAA Tournaments and earned its way to the Elite Eight last season with a memorable upset of Kentucky in Atlanta, has just one game left to play in Bramlage Coliseum. That game will not only represent what figures to be an emotional Senior Night, but also an opportunity to win the Big 12 Championship in front of a jam-packed crowd in Manhattan. Yes, Kansas' streak is dead either way - thanks to the consistent play of both the Wildcats and Big 12 co-leader Texas Tech - but the Wildcats have to pick up one more win to claim, at worst, a share of the conference crown for the second time in Coach Bruce Weber's K-State tenure. Let's get you ready for No. 18 K-State vs. Oklahoma tonight in the KSO GameCenter.

THREE KEYS (and a pick)

1. Play basketball There's plenty in the way of story lines for this game. Senior Day. Big 12 Championship. NCAA Tournament seeding. I could go on and on. At the end of the day, however, K-State should be just fine if this is played like a semi-regular Big 12 basketball game. The Wildcats were already pushing this message immediately after Monday night's win in Fort Worth. If they believe it, and can play in a manner that proves it, things should be just fine. 2. Keep moving Teams have been switching everything on K-State as of late, and the Sooners will either use a match-up zone or play a man that switches virtually everything. The Wildcats expect this, and Coach Bruce Weber told us on Thursday he was excited for his team to have some time to practice against these things as opposed to needing to figure it out in a game setting - something they've been forced to do due to injury/illness much of the second half of conference play. The Wildcats need to move the ball, move their bodies and attack the mis-matches that will inevitably come against OU. 3. No second chances In a basketball sense the Wildcats need to prevent OU from getting second-shot opportunities. The Sooners have been one of the league's worst offensive rebounding teams in the Big 12 this year, and it needs to stay that way Saturday night. Big picture, these seniors will - quite obviously - never have another chance to win a Big 12 title on their home floor on Senior Night. It's literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Brown, Stokes and Wade, one I'm sure they'll push themselves to the limit to achieve. PREDICTION: Oklahoma has been a much better basketball team in recent weeks. The Sooners have won four of their last five, including a destruction of Kansas Tuesday night in Norman. Remember, however, OU was also playing good basketball (and ranked No. 20) when the Wildcats handled them in Norman. This just isn't a great match-up for this OU team. I think Lon Kruger's bunch is good enough to create some stressful moments on Saturday, but the Wildcats will dispatch of them much in the same manner they have Baylor and TCU in recent games. K-State 67, Oklahoma 59

OFFICIAL PREVIEW: Provided by KSU Sports Information Department

COACHES

Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78) Overall: 461-242/21st season At K-State: 148-87/7th season vs. Oklahoma: 9-4 (6-0 at home) Oklahoma: Lon Kruger (Kansas State ’75) Overall: 638-406/33rd Year At Oklahoma: 159-102/8th Year vs. Kansas State: 8-10 (2-6 on the road) PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP Kansas State (23-7, 13-4 Big 12) G: #3 Kamau Stokes G: #5 Barry Brown, Jr. G/F: #20 Xavier Sneed F: #32 Dean Wade F: #14 Makol Mawien Oklahoma (19-11, 7-10 Big 12) G: #24 Jamal Bienlemy G: #1 Rashad Odomes G: #0 Christian James F: #35 Brady Manek F: #21 Kristian Doolittle SERIES HISTORY Overall: Oklahoma leads 108-100 Current Streak: K-State, 1 In Manhattan: K-State leads 61-36 At Bramlage Coliseum: K-State leads 15-8 Last Meeting: W, 74-61, 1/16/19 Weber vs. Kruger: 10-4 (6-0 at home)