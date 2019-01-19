The KSO GameCenter is up and running for today's key match-up with TCU. CLICK HERE to head to our interactive thread keeping you up-to-date until tip-off and then enjoy the live game thread at the same link throughout the contest.

Nobody can (reasonably) deny the way K-State has handled adversity this season. The Wildcats have rebounded from injuries to starters Dean Wade and Kam Stokes, plus an 0-2 start in Big 12 play and a 21-points second-half deficit against West Virginia, to win three straight games and get within a game of first place in the Big 12 Conference. Back-to-back road wins at then No. 20 Iowa State and current No. 20 Oklahoma have proven the team's toughness. But, can the Wildcats be at their best when things are going well? That's the challenge Bruce Weber, Chris Lowery and the K-State coaching staff has put in front of their players. Will a better understanding of roles help the Wildcats keep moving in the right direction?

In today's era of basketball this is always important, but perhaps more so against TCU than many other Big 12 opponents. Desmond Bane (39.7 percent), Kouat Noi (41.5 percent) and Alex Robinson (40.0 percent) represent the Horned Frogs' three leading scorers and three dangerous threats from deep. K-State is going to have to be active on its rotations and close out quickly on these three, or TCU will have a chance to put K-State in a bit of a hole quickly.

Nobody is playing better in the Big 12 right now than Barry Brown, and Dean Wade looked like his super efficient (20 points, 8-of-14 shooting) self in Wednesday night's win at Oklahoma. Those two have to be big again, but can Kam Stokes continue to make plays (and some shots) off the ball? Can Mak Mawien replicate his big effort in Norman? Will Xavier Sneed's defense remain elite? What kind of sparks can Cartier Diarra and Mike McGuirl provide? The Wildcats are - unsurprisingly - at their best when it's more than a two-man show.

PREDICTION: TCU's combination of experience and shooting won't make things easy for the Wildcats, but K-State simply appears to be a better, hotter team right now and should be playing in front of the best atmosphere at Bramlage Coliseum all season long. The Wildcats get a fourth straight win to earn their way back into the Top 25 and to set up a huge date with Texas Tech in Manhattan next week.

Kansas State (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) returns home to begin a 2-game homestand on Saturday, as the Wildcats play host to TCU (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will tip at 3:05 p.m., CT on ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel(analyst) on the call.

K-State ran its winning streak to 3 games with perhaps its best all-around eﬀort of the season in a 74-61 victory over No. 20/19 Oklahoma on Wednesday night, as seniors Barry Brown, Jr., (25) and Dean Wade (20) combined for 45 points.

The Wildcats jumped out to an 8-0 lead en route to holding a double-digit lead for most of the game, as the oﬀense tallied their highest point total (74) in 11 games on the strength of 50 percent (29-of-58) shooting from the field, including 54.8 percent (17-of-31) in the second half.

The nation’s fifth-best defense also performed well, holding the Sooners to their second-fewest points (61) this season, while scoring 18 points oﬀ 16 turnovers. It marked the first time since February 2012 that the Wildcats have defeated back-to-back Top 25 opponents on the road.

Brown, who was named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time in his career on Monday, continued his impressive play of late with his career-first third consecutive 20-point game in the win at Oklahoma. The senior is averaging a Big 12-best 20.2 points per game in league play on 46.3 percent (37-of-80) shooting, including 37.5 percent (9-of-24) from 3-point range. During the Wildcats’ winning streak, he is averaging 25.7 points on 54.7 percent shooting (29-of-53). After scoring 17 of his 25 points in the second half against the Sooners, he has now totaled 55 of his 77 points (18.3 point average) in the last 3 games after halftime, which includes back-to-back game-winners against West Virginia and No. 20/21 Iowa State.

For the second time in a week, K-State will face the league’s top oﬀensive team, as TCU enters Saturday’s game as the Big 12 leader in scoring oﬀense (80.4 ppg.), field goal percentage (48.4) and assists (19.4). The Horned Frogs ended a 2-game skid with a 98-67 dismantling of West Virginia at home on Tuesday, in which, the squad had assists on 20 of 29 made field goals and made 12 3-pointers. A remarkably balanced team, four players are averaging double figures, including senior Desmond Bane(14.7 ppg.) and sophomore Kouat Noi (14.2 ppg.), while the Big 12 assists leader, senior Alex Robinsonaverages 13.6 points and 8.2 assists per contest.

This will be just the 20th meeting between K-State and TCU with the Wildcats holding a 13-6 advantage, including a 10-4 mark since the start of Big 12 play. Last year, the teams split the season series with the Wildcats winning 73-68 at home on Jan. 20 and the Horned Frogs winning 66-59 at home on Feb. 27 before K-State won a 66-64 overtime thriller in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. u The Wildcats, which has held 10 of their 17 opponents to below 60 points, ranks among the national leaders in several defensive categories, including sixth in scoring defense (59.5), 52nd in field goal percentage (40.5) and 54th in 3-point field goal percentage (30.9).