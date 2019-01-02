Welcome to the first ever KSO GameCenter . To head directly to the GameCenter for Texas at K-State, CLICK HERE .

The KSO GameCenter will house virtually all the coverage you could hope for the day of every Kansas State football and men's basketball game. It will combine the most popular features of the existing Running Diary piece and game threads on The Foundation into one.

It will be a fully interactive thread including all the information typically in the Running Diary (injury news, participation notes, pregame updates, sideline videos, etc.) written like a content item, but in the thread linked above.

Once the game starts I will interact throughout the contest, often times along with other KSO staff members, highlighting the content of our posts in green to allow users searching for our info specifically to spot it immediately when browsing.

All typical game coverage will remain in place and posted separately, but links to those items will also always be posted within the GameCenter, as well, giving you one spot to look for content if you so choose.