KSO Panel: Basketball non-conference games to schedule

DY: They have much of the local programs taken care of at this point. Kansas State has played Missouri a couple times, have series ongoing with Nebraska and Wichita State and the rest are really conference foes.

Two teams come to mind for me and one is a nearby program that they have seen recently, though. That is Creighton. They defeated them in the NCAA Tournament under Bruce Weber thanks to a breakout game out of nowhere from Mike McGuirl.

It makes sense to rev something up with them.

Another I wouldn't mind seeing added to the docket, since apparently the state of Louisiana will be a primary focus on the recruiting trail with Texas, is having something with a school from that state.

Obviously, the goal would be LSU but even playing Louisiana Tech would have some appeal for the direction that Jerome Tang and company want to go in when building it up in Manhattan. Marco Borne has shown to have some pull in the Bayou.