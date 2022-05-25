KSO Panel: Best Kansas State uniforms

COLIN: The best Kansas State uniforms are the classic purple jersey and gray home pants for the football team. It's classy, timeless and easily recognizable. You can't go wrong with the purple and gray.

DY: I'm also a fan of the purple football jerseys, believe it or not, but I would like to see them paired with white pants and a white helmet with whatever logo - script 'Cats or the powercat.

But the best uniforms are probably the white basketball uniforms that they have sported the last couple of years with lavender accents and the script "Wildcats" on the front. I'm not sure there's a better uniform in the athletic department.