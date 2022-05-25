KSO Panel: Best Kansas State uniforms
What are the best Kansas State uniforms?
COLIN: The best Kansas State uniforms are the classic purple jersey and gray home pants for the football team. It's classy, timeless and easily recognizable. You can't go wrong with the purple and gray.
DY: I'm also a fan of the purple football jerseys, believe it or not, but I would like to see them paired with white pants and a white helmet with whatever logo - script 'Cats or the powercat.
But the best uniforms are probably the white basketball uniforms that they have sported the last couple of years with lavender accents and the script "Wildcats" on the front. I'm not sure there's a better uniform in the athletic department.
FLANDO: The white script Wildcats basketball jerseys are top shelf. I also enjoy the lavenders and the old school black cat-scratch hoops uniform.
While I enjoy the classic K-State football jersey, they need to embrace white jerseys and helmets. Adding black and lavender into the mix of a slew of alternate jerseys would be the dream to see on the gridiron.
DREW: White script 'Wildcats' are the best, followed by the two toned basketball lavenders.
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.