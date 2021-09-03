KSO Panel: Big 12 standings projection
What will be Kansas State's final regular season record in 2021?
DREW
1) Oklahoma
2) Iowa State
3) Texas
4) Oklahoma State
5) K-State
6) TCU
7) West Virginia
8) Baylor
9) Texas Tech
10) Kansas
DY
1) Oklahoma
2) TCU
3) Iowa State
4) Kansas State
5) Texas
6) West Virginia
7) Oklahoma State
8) Texas Tech
9) Baylor
10) Kansas
FLANDO
1) Oklahoma
2) Iowa State
3) TCU
4) Texas
5) K-State
6) Oklahoma State
7) West Virginia
8) Baylor
9) Texas Tech
10) Kansas
NELLY
1) Oklahoma
2) Iowa State
3) Oklahoma State
4) TCU
5) Texas
6) K-State
7) West Virginia
8) Baylor
9) Texas Tech
10) Kansas