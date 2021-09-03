 Kansas State Wildcats football
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-03 05:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

KSO Panel: Big 12 standings projection

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

What will be Kansas State's final regular season record in 2021?

DREW
1) Oklahoma
2) Iowa State
3) Texas
4) Oklahoma State
5) K-State
6) TCU
7) West Virginia
8) Baylor
9) Texas Tech
10) Kansas

DY
1) Oklahoma
2) TCU
3) Iowa State
4) Kansas State
5) Texas
6) West Virginia
7) Oklahoma State
8) Texas Tech
9) Baylor
10) Kansas

FLANDO
1) Oklahoma
2) Iowa State
3) TCU
4) Texas
5) K-State
6) Oklahoma State
7) West Virginia
8) Baylor
9) Texas Tech
10) Kansas

NELLY
1) Oklahoma
2) Iowa State
3) Oklahoma State
4) TCU
5) Texas
6) K-State
7) West Virginia
8) Baylor
9) Texas Tech
10) Kansas

