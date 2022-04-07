KSO Panel: Confidence level in Jerome Tang's recruiting

Are you concerned at all that Kansas State still has zero additions since the hiring of head coach Jerome Tang after a mass exodus from the roster?

DY: I understand the angst from fans. I do. They are going to expect that year one can go off without any real hitches and produce instant success because they just saw TJ Otzelberger and Iowa State do that very thing.

If the Cyclones can do it, so can Kansas State. That will be the sentiment. And that's understandable to have that belief. And I'm not saying it shouldn't be a hope for the Wildcats, but I urge folks to remember that it's still pretty rare, even if the folks in Ames did just accomplish it.

K-State can still be pretty good. And yes, it would be more reassuring for folks if we had some tangible recruiting developments to share. But I do think some of it is us just not acquiring some of the updates.

That information gap because it is a new staff is also part of it.

At the end of the day, only one transfer that they have actively recruited (Justin Hill) has chosen to head elsewhere, with another (Brandon Murray) having three visits set up before a decision that aren't to Kansas State.

Many, many, many players are available. And they still haven't been able to slide in the hire of Rodney Perry that could also move the needle at the end of the cycle as well.

I don't think having concern is very valid. But being uneasy is just because it is a bit of unchartered territory to have so many holes to fill and hearing no substantive information regarding any progress in doing so.

For me, I'd be much more worried if a lot of their reported targets had already chosen, there wasn't tons of talented transfers still entering the portal and if it wasn't still less than a week removed from the final college basketball game of the year.

It's going to be okay. It would only rise to great concern for me if we still had heard very little about any tangible progress about a week from now (April 15), when the period really opens up and visitors should definitely be embarking on Manhattan.