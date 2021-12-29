KSO Panel: Does Kansas State make the NCAA Tournament?
The KSO Panel opines on whether or not Kansas State is a tournament team, just days before Big 12 play is set to begin.
NELLY: I reserve the right to change my mind after I see Kansas State in conference action, but as of now, I would not predict the Wildcats to make the NCAA tournament. They are better than last season. I don't think that is even up for debate.
And I do like many of the pieces on this year's team.
However, to this point, I do not believe that K-State has played consistently enough against the better teams on their schedule to get to .500 or better in the conference slate. While Kansas State is better, so is the bottom half of the league.
On a positive note, against Wichita State and Nebraska on the road, K-State made the plays down the stretch to win the game.
The Wildcats will find themselves in plenty of tight games in conference play. Making those winning plays down the stretch of games could ultimately determine their fate.
DREW: No.There's no doubt that Kansas State has improved, but I don't think they've improved enough. The Big 12 is LOADED and I don't think there are enough potential wins for K-State to make the tournament.
There is a chance that the Wildcats don't win a game in the month of January because of how grueling the start of league play is for them. To reach the tournament, they would need at least eight Big 12 wins during the season, and I'm not sure I can find that amount at the moment.
FLANDO: I'm torn. I'm going to go the optimistic route and say they will make it. The reason I'm torn is they have already dug themselves into a three-loss non-conference hole, with only one quality win.
Aside from Oklahoma State and Kansas State, every other Big 12 team has only two non-conference losses or less. In simpler terms, the Big 12 looks as deep as ever and it makes it a more complicated road for the Wildcats
But K-State is capable of finding consistency on both ends of the floor. The defense has been consistent all season, but the offense has been a mixed bag. They have plenty of offensive playmakers and shooters on the roster, but we have yet to see them all play well at the same time.
That offensive improvement may be what it takes to find eight or nine conference wins.
There is some blind faith involved, but Kansas State is far better than what we saw the last two seasons. If they can click on all cylinders, the Wildcats could actually surprise some people that don't believe a postseason berth is possible.
DY: I agree with the many that have said K-State can be much better than what they've shown thus far this season. But I don't know how many times we have to see them before determining that they are they have shown to be this season.
That's what keeps me from believing that they are going to clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament. In my opinion, it would take a deep run at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City in March, and I don't think that's in the cards, either.
Had they competed more against Arkansas or Illinois, or pulled out the Marquette game at home, I'd have more faith they could find the sauce it takes to win enough conference games.
But not only did those contests diminish my confidence that they could rise to the occasion enough against a lot of quality opponents in a difficult conference, it lessened their margin for error and likely required more wins within the Big 12.
That's why it is hard to buy them as a tournament team.