KSO Panel: Favorite high school signee
The KSO Panel shares their favorite high school signee of the Kansas State recruiting class.
NELLY: My favorite signee is Tobi Osunsanmi because of his potential and the importance of the linebacker position. In today's game, having linebackers that are stout enough to hold up against the run, but also have enough length and athleticism to play in space is a must.
We all saw the impact Daniel Green had when he was on the field and playing well and when he wasn't on the field or wasn't play as well.
In a traditional 3-3-5, a defense has three linebackers on the field and five defensive backs. But this season, Kansas State found they were at their best with six defensive backs and only two linebackers.
We will see if that plays out in the future, but if it does, it can put even more pressure on the two linebackers to be very good against the run.
Furthermore, to this point the staff has not been able to find linebacker help in the transfer portal, which makes their high school recruitment and development that much more important.
DREW: Mine is Tobi Osunsanmi.
He's special. The fact that he's only a two-star on Rivals is criminal. There aren't a lot of players in the country that have his combination of size and speed. He's really raw, but has potential to play on Sundays and be a high draft pick along with that.
FLANDO: If the comparison to Felix Anudike-Uzomah shows to be true on Saturdays, my answer has to be defensive end Donovan Rieman. Although this isn't the sexiest pick based on his other offers, it may be the sneakiest pickup for a staff that has proven to find diamonds in the rough in the past.
Rieman likely won't crack the rotation in year one due to a really deep defensive end group, but if he can bring even half of what Anudike-Uzomah possess, he should be a very nice building block and a potential stud down the line.
DY: Two answers come to mind for me, and that is Osunsanmi and offensive lineman John Pastore. The Wichita East linebacker is a great pick, but the Wildcats have had greater success at developing offensive linemen since they were hired in Manhattan.
But Pastore is deserving in his own right. I called him the most sure thing of the class on Signing Day and he was tremendous at camp over the Summer.
He moves well, has great foot quickness, was a sponge with Conor Riley in June, was offered by every team that saw him in person and has put in the work over the course of the last year and a half, as indicated by him being nearly 300 pounds already.
If one of the linemen play early, it'll probably be Pastore.