KSO Panel: Favorite high school signee

NELLY: My favorite signee is Tobi Osunsanmi because of his potential and the importance of the linebacker position. In today's game, having linebackers that are stout enough to hold up against the run, but also have enough length and athleticism to play in space is a must.

We all saw the impact Daniel Green had when he was on the field and playing well and when he wasn't on the field or wasn't play as well.

In a traditional 3-3-5, a defense has three linebackers on the field and five defensive backs. But this season, Kansas State found they were at their best with six defensive backs and only two linebackers.

We will see if that plays out in the future, but if it does, it can put even more pressure on the two linebackers to be very good against the run.

Furthermore, to this point the staff has not been able to find linebacker help in the transfer portal, which makes their high school recruitment and development that much more important.