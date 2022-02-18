KSO Panel: Kansas State's tournament path

What does Kansas State have to do to advance to the NCAA Tournament?

FLANDO: It is simple. Win the more realistic games. That means take down Oklahoma State this weekend, defeat Iowa State at home next week and knock off Oklahoma in Manhattan in the final regular season game.

I believe that would be enough in itself to get them in based on their strength of schedule and the amount of quadrant one wins they possess. If they drop one of those three games, they better steal one on the road in either Lawrence or Lubbock.

At least one win in the Big 12 tournament would help them a lot, too.

DY: Grant spit a lot of truth above. I do think that a win in Kansas City is something they would rather not bank on at this point. They'll likely face either one of Baylor, Texas or Texas Tech and those are strong clubs.

Avoiding another showdown with the Bears would especially be optimal. Kansas State would rather see Kansas on the other side than Baylor at this point. That's how their luck has been versus Scott Drew and company.

Because relying on a victory at the T-Mobile Center is dangerous, I think 9-9 in the Big 12 would do it. And they can't accomplish that by just being unscathed the rest of the way in Bramlage Coliseum.

They'll need a road win, and let's face it, coming out on top in Stillwater seems much more doable than doing so in Lawrence or Lubbock. That is why Saturday's game against Oklahoma State is critical.