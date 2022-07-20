KSO Panel: Trap game of the season

What will be the trap game of the season for Kansas State?

DY: In my mind, there is two answers. That's contests versus Texas Tech and TCU. The Red Raiders face Kansas State first, and it is sandwiched in between road games to Oklahoma and Iowa State, but at least the game is in Manhattan.

My pick is the matchup with the Horned Frogs because it is on the road, they're more talented than meets the eye, have some games under their belt with Sonny Dykes at the helm and it is lodged between the trip to Ames and the home bout with Oklahoma State.

Playing the Cowboys at home could be huge and have tremendous conference title game implications, but only if the Wildcats maintain focus and take care of business on the road versus TCU.

FLANDO: I'm looking towards the end of the season for my answer. West Virginia in late November seems like a difficult road game to me. The Wildcats will be coming off three straight tough matchups before heading to Morgantown, and that is the basis of my argument.

Oklahoma State and Texas at home, followed by a trip to Waco to face the preseason Big 12 Champion Baylor Bears is a tough three-game slate for anyone in the country.

I know the Mountaineers shouldn't scare many teams in the league this season, but K-State will likely be beaten up after that three-week onslaught. Not to mention, West Virginia defeated the Wildcats in five straight seasons before last year.

Quarterback JT Daniels is a wildcard. If he gets rolling at any point in the season, that will raise the stakes even more. Looking at it from a three-month scope, Kansas State should win.

However, we won't know how good everyone is until the football is snapped all over the country in September.