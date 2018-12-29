Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-29 18:26:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

KSO Photos: George Mason at K-State

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline.com
@GrantFlanders
Producer

Check out this collection of photos from K-State's win over George Mason.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}