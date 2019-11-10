Photos, video & analysis of RB commit Deuce Vaughn
AUSTIN - K-StateOnline traveled to see Kansas State RB commit Deuce Vaughn Friday night, and the Wildcat pledge did not disappoint. Check out highlights, photos and analysis of Vaughn below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news