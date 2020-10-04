OFFENSE: DEUCE VAUGHN

It wasn't close on this side of the ball. Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn continues to captivate the audiences that watch. Not only did he lead the team in receiving once again, he also was the leading rusher for the Wildcats. I don't know the last time a true freshman was the K-State leader in rushing and receiving for one game, but I assure you that it is pretty rare, regardless of age. He was the first true freshman back in Manhattan to rush for 100 yards since Logan Dold. That would be the Ron Prince era. Vaughn finished the game with 194 total yards on 19 touches. HONORABLE MENTION: Noah Johnson, Briley Moore

Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert (Getty Images)

DEFENSE: WYATT HUBERT

I'm not sure everyone will agree with this, and that is fine. I thought Wyatt Hubert played pretty well when watching it live from the press box. He was disruptive and didn't seem to have the gaffes that plagued him a bit in the first two games and especially against Arkansas State. I thought the light came on for him in the second half in Norman. It stayed on throughout the whole contest versus Texas Tech. Hubert actually still has been one of the more disruptive players for K-State's defense when looking at the havoc statistic. He also impacted the throw that was intercepted by Jahron McPherson in the end zone. HONORABLE MENTION: Jaylen Pickle, Kirmari Gainous, Ekow Boye-Doe, TJ Smith

Kansas State receiver Seth Porter blocks a punt (USA Today)

SPECIAL TEAMS: SETH PORTER