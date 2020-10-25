OFFENSE: DEUCE VAUGHN

It was hard to not pick Will Howard. It was the best game for the true freshman quarterback from Pennsylvania thus far this season, and he had a terrific third quarter. He finished 17 of 24 for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns and really settled in and had the game come to him and showed comfort within the offense for the first time. With that being said, he didn't play at that high level for long enough to make me not give it to Deuce Vaughn once more. Deuce was the best player on the offense, still. Vaughn had 71 rushing yards on 11 carries and 81 receiving yards on 4 catches. Not only that, he had another game with a ton of yards after the catch, while making Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter look stupid. I gave a nod to Chabastin Taylor and Briley Moore, too. Deuce is the source of the offensive explosion for the Wildcats, but their most reliable options in the passing game continue to be Taylor and Moore. They are capitalizing on a very high percentage of their targets. HONORABLE MENTION: Will Howard, Chabastin Taylor, Briley Moore

DEFENSE: BOOM MASSIE

I also struggled with the defensive player of the game when analyzing it afterwards. I thought there was four candidates and they all had a similar impact, with no clear-cut answer. Ekow Boye-Doe deserves recognition once again just because he is so reputable of a corner at this point that teams aren't going nearing him when attacking in the passing game. Drew Wiley is probably the most consistent player on the defense right now. He might not have any splash plays that stand out, but he rises to the occasion every time the Wildcats are on the field and brings his lunch pail and goes to work. Justin Gardner did have the splash play, but I do think that Mason Voth could have delivered on that one while blindfolded so the credit more goes to Jalon Daniels and Brent Dearmon. For me, it came down to Wyatt Hubert and Boom Massie. They were the best, in my opinion, and it was so close. Boom has actually been the more consistent player this year and I already awarded Hubert earlier this year. Massie it is and it is well-deserved. HONORABLE MENTION: Ekow Boye-Doe, Drew Wiley, Wyatt Hubert, Justin Gardner (Jalon Daniels), (Brent Dearmon)

Kansas State receiver Phillip Brooks

SPECIAL TEAMS: PHILLIP BROOKS