OFFENSE: SKYLAR THOMPSON

Instantly, I thought Deuce Vaughn should be named the player of the game again for his contributions against Oklahoma. After all, he recorded 174 yards on just 12 touches. However, that wouldn't be appropriate. Skylar Thompson was the KSO Player of the Game. That can't be denied from him. His will to win was just as good as the numbers he produced. The play that stands out to us was his rushing touchdown where he went one on two versus two Sooners much bigger than him and still pushed forward for the score. His numbers would suggest it is the best game of his career. He threw for 334 yards and had 4 total touchdowns. It doesn't get a lot better than that. Kudos to Courtney Messingham for finding the second half adjustments and kudos to Thompson and company for executing on it. HONORABLE MENTION: Briley Moore, Chabastin Taylor, Deuce Vaughn, Noah Johnson

Kansas State safety Jahron McPherson (USA Today)

DEFENSE: JAHRON MCPHERSON

Picking the top defensive player was a challenge. We felt that there was a number of worthy contenders. The decision came down to two players. First was Khalid Duke. He didn't play against Arkansas State, surprisingly, but was back in action against Oklahoma and he was probably the most talented player on the K-State defense, to be honest. For the most part in the second half, Duke was unblockable. His speed jumps off the page and he had the greatest impact on the game, start to finish, of anyone wearing a Kansas State uniform. At the end of the day, K-State senior Jahron McPherson deserved the crown. His timely plays sealed the deal. They don't come close to winning that game without him shifting momentum a little bit with a big hit in the second half that causes a fumble. He clinched the game with an interception, which was just an over-throw by Spencer Rattler. Not only that, McPherson is one of the emotional leaders on the team, fought back from injury and helped everyone get lined up in the secondary all day since so many were starring in different roles. Some of his will that he imposed on the game was immeasurable and not the easiest to detect, but he was included on two gigantic turnovers and had one of the more important voices on the day. HONORABLE MENTION: Khalid Duke, Drew Wiley, Ekow Boye-Doe, Boom Massie, Elijah Sullivan

Kansas State cornerback A.J. Parker (USA Today)

SPECIAL TEAMS: A.J. PARKER