KStateOnline - KSO Q&A: CoVid-19 impacts on football, recruiting

KSO Q&A: CoVid-19 impacts on football, recruiting
With Grant Flanders unavailable for this week's edition, Derek Young goes solo for this week's Q&A feature. He answers our KSO subscribers' questions. They range from the effects of CoVid-19 on the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news