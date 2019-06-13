KSO Q&A: Nijel Pack
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Matt Hall/KSO: Why did you pick Kansas State Nijel Pack: I picked K-State because it felt like a natural fit. K-state has everything I want and need. I enjoyed the coaching staff and players. Their...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news