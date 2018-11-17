KSO Report Card: Offense breaks out to open Paradise Jam
Makol Mawien: Mawien was the only starter not in double figures for the Wildcats, finishing with just four points and two boards in 17 minutes to go along with three fouls. Austin Trice has nowhere...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news