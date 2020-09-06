KSO Roundtable: Kansas State record and Big 12 Standings
A fun series that KSO will undertake during our Kansas State season preview series that began this past Monday, June 15 (first day of voluntary football workouts), is the KSO Roundtable.
I'm very appreciative of the answers and willing participation from KMAN's John Kurtz, KGSO's Mason Voth, as well as regular site contributors ksu_Fan and Chris Nelson.
The series will be two times a week, Wednesday and Sunday, and tackle the pertinent topics and storylines of the season and we'll each share our thoughts.
Enjoy!
PREDICT KANSAS STATE'S RECORD AND THE FULL BIG 12 STANDINGS.
CHRIS NELSON:
Big 12 Standings
1. Oklahoma
2. Texas
3. Oklahoma State
4. Kansas State (6-4)
5. Iowa State
6. West Virginia
7. Baylor
8. TCU
9. Texas Tech
10. Kansas
DEREK YOUNG:
Big 12 Standings
1. Texas
2. Oklahoma State
3. Oklahoma
4. Kansas State (7-3)
5. Iowa State
6. West Virginia
7. Baylor
8. Texas Tech
9. TCU
10. Kansas
FAN:
Big 12 Standings
1. Texas
2. Oklahoma
3. Iowa State
4. Oklahoma State
5. Kansas State (6-4)
6. West Virginia
7. Baylor
8. Texas Tech
9. TCU
10. Kansas
GRANT FLANDERS:
Big 12 Standings
1. Oklahoma (7-2)
2. Texas (7-2)
3. Iowa State (7-2)
4. Oklahoma State (6-3)
5. Kansas State (5-4) (6-4 overall)
6. West Virginia (4-5)
7. Baylor (3-6)
8. Texas Tech (2-7)
9. Kansas (1-8)
10. TCU (0-9)
JOHN KURTZ:
Big 12 Standings
1. Oklahoma
2. Oklahoma State
3. Texas
4. Kansas State (6-4)
4. Iowa State
6. Baylor
7. TCU
8. West Virginia
9. Texas Tech
10. Kansas
MASON VOTH:
Big 12 Standings
1. Oklahoma
2. Oklahoma State
2. Texas
4. Kansas State (7-3)
4. Iowa State
6. Baylor
7. Texas Tech
7. West Virginia
9. TCU
10. Kansas