KSO Roundtable: Kansas State record and Big 12 Standings

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

A fun series that KSO will undertake during our Kansas State season preview series that began this past Monday, June 15 (first day of voluntary football workouts), is the KSO Roundtable.

I'm very appreciative of the answers and willing participation from KMAN's John Kurtz, KGSO's Mason Voth, as well as regular site contributors ksu_Fan and Chris Nelson.

The series will be two times a week, Wednesday and Sunday, and tackle the pertinent topics and storylines of the season and we'll each share our thoughts.

Enjoy!

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (Getty Images)

PREDICT KANSAS STATE'S RECORD AND THE FULL BIG 12 STANDINGS.

CHRIS NELSON:

Big 12 Standings

1. Oklahoma
2. Texas
3. Oklahoma State
4. Kansas State (6-4)
5. Iowa State
6. West Virginia
7. Baylor
8. TCU
9. Texas Tech
10. Kansas

DEREK YOUNG:

Big 12 Standings

1. Texas
2. Oklahoma State
3. Oklahoma
4. Kansas State (7-3)
5. Iowa State
6. West Virginia
7. Baylor
8. Texas Tech
9. TCU
10. Kansas

FAN:

Big 12 Standings

1. Texas
2. Oklahoma
3. Iowa State
4. Oklahoma State
5. Kansas State (6-4)
6. West Virginia
7. Baylor
8. Texas Tech
9. TCU
10. Kansas

Kansas State cornerback A.J. Parker
Kansas State cornerback A.J. Parker (Getty Images)

GRANT FLANDERS:

Big 12 Standings

1. Oklahoma (7-2)
2. Texas (7-2)
3. Iowa State (7-2)
4. Oklahoma State (6-3)
5. Kansas State (5-4) (6-4 overall)
6. West Virginia (4-5)
7. Baylor (3-6)
8. Texas Tech (2-7)
9. Kansas (1-8)
10. TCU (0-9)

JOHN KURTZ:

Big 12 Standings

1. Oklahoma
2. Oklahoma State
3. Texas
4. Kansas State (6-4)
4. Iowa State
6. Baylor
7. TCU
8. West Virginia
9. Texas Tech
10. Kansas


MASON VOTH:

Big 12 Standings

1. Oklahoma
2. Oklahoma State
2. Texas
4. Kansas State (7-3)
4. Iowa State
6. Baylor
7. Texas Tech
7. West Virginia
9. TCU
10. Kansas

