KSO's Big 12 Power Rankings 2.0

We’re halfway into conference play. Where do teams stand in our power rankings?

Christian Braun

1. No. 5 KANSAS (19-3, 8-1) LAST RANKING: 1

LAST WEEK: W 70-61 @ Iowa State, W 83-59 vs Baylor Kansas is likely going to win the Big 12 going away after this past week. The Jayhawks boasted the two most impressive wins when they won in Ames over Iowa State without Ochai Agbaji and Remy Martin and then throttled Baylor from the opening tip on Saturday. It was a nice response after being dismantled by Kentucky a week ago. Up next: @ Texas, vs Oklahoma

2. No. 13 TEXAS TECH (18-5, 7-3) LR: 4

LAST WEEK: W 77-64 vs Texas, W 60-53 @ West Virginia Texas Tech is rolling and now has the longest winning streak in the Big 12 at three games. The atmosphere was absolutely electric in Lubbock Tuesday night when the Red Raiders defeated Texas in Chris Beard's first trip back to Texas Tech. They followed up the emotional win on Tuesday night with a victory over a reeling West Virginia team. Bryson Williams continues to impress and posted 16 points against the Longhorns and 15 points against the Mountaineers. Up next: @ Oklahoma, vs TCU

3. TEXAS (17-6, 6-4) LR: 3

.LAST WEEK: L 77-64 @ Texas Tech, W 63-41 vs Iowa State Despite falling to Texas Tech on Tuesday night, Texas is still one of the hotter teams in the Big 12. The Longhorns have won four of their last five games and are winning with defense. In those four victories, they are only allowing 48.25 points per game, including only allowing 41 on Saturday against Iowa State. Up next: vs Kansas, @ Baylor

Adam Flagler (USA Today)

4. NO. 4 BAYLOR (19-4, 7-3) LR: 2

LAST WEEK: W 81-77 vs West Virginia, L 83-59 @ Kansas Power rankings are about what have you done for me lately and Baylor has been struggling. Their main issue has been health. LJ Cryer has missed the last three games with a foot injury, and Adam Flagler missed the West Virginia game on Monday night with a knee injury. Winning the West Virginia game without those two was impressive, but following it up by being non-competitive against Kansas knocks them a couple spots. Up next: @ Kansas State, vs Texas

5. TCU (15-5, 4-4) LR: 5

LAST WEEK: W 72-63 @ Oklahoma, L 75-63 vs Kansas State TCU is firmly the fifth team in the Big 12, in my opinion. They aren't on the same level as the top four in the conference, but they have wins over the bottom of the league. The Horned Frogs knocked off an Oklahoma team who is struggling to start the week and did so in convincing fashion. Damion Baugh had 20 points in the game against the Sooners. Without Mike Miles, they were handled by Kansas State in a game where the only lead the Horned Frogs had was 2-0. Up next: vs Oklahoma State, @ Texas Tech

6. KANSAS STATE (12-10, 4-6) LR: 10

LAST WEEK: W 71-68 vs Oklahoma State, W 75-63 @ TCU It was the perfect week for Kansas State to make a jump in the power rankings. They were the only team in the bottom half of the league to win both of its games this and did so in a thriller against Oklahoma State and comfortably against TCU. Nijel Pack deserves consideration as a potential first team all-Big 12 selectio. Up Next: vs Baylor, @ Iowa State

7. OKLAHOMA STATE (11-11, 4-6) LR: 8

LAST WEEK: L 71-68 @ Kansas State, W 64-55 vs Oklahoma Oklahoma State lands at No. 7 by default. Every other team was 0-2 during the week, which includes a team that the Cowboys beat in Oklahoma. It was an impressive recovery by the Cowboys after losing on a last-second shot against Kansas State. Their defense was stifling versus the Sooners and held them to 38 percent from the field and forced 17 turnovers. Up Next: @ TCU, vs West Virginia

8. IOWA STATE (16-7, 3-7) LR: 6

LAST WEEK: L 70-61 vs Kansas, L 63-41 @ Texas No team had a more disappointing week than Iowa State. They lucked out by facing Kansas at home when the Jayhawks were without potential all-american Ochai Agbaji and still struggled to stop the Jayhawks, who shot 56 percent for the game. Following that up with an absolute stinker against Texas where they only shot 29 percent from the field and only scored 41 points made it even rougher for the Cyclones. Up Next: @ West Virginia, vs Kansas State

Porter Moser (USA Today)

9. OKLAHOMA (13-10, 3-7) LR: 7

LAST WEEK: L 72-63 vs TCU, L 64-55 @ Oklahoma State The wheels have started to fall off for Oklahoma. The Sooners are on a three-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last 10 games. Once comfortably in the NCAA Tournament, they are now in danger of being left out of the Big Dance. It doesn't get any easier next week when Oklahoma faces the two hottest teams in the Big 12. Up Next: vs Texas Tech, @ Kansas

10. WEST VIRGINIA (13-9, 2-7) LR: 9

LAST WEEK: L 77-81 @ Baylor, L 53-60 vs Texas Tech January 11. That's the last time West Virginia won a game. The Mountaineers have lost seven straight, and like Oklahoma, are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. After starting 13-2, West Virginia could be at home in March. Up Next: vs Iowa State, @ Oklahoma State