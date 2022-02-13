KSO's Big 12 Power Rankings 3.0

It was a wild week in the Big 12. Where do teams stand in our power rankings?

Jalen Wilson (USA Today)

1. No. 5 KANSAS (20-4, 9-2) LAST RANKING: 1

LAST WEEK: L 76-79 @ Texas, W 71-69 vs Oklahoma It is status quo at the top. Though Kansas fell to Texas to begin the week and looked unimpressive against Oklahoma, it was a weird week in the Big 12 where no team really looked great outside of Baylor. Ochai Agbaji had one of his worst weeks of the season and only scored 11 points in both games, but Jalen Wilson picked up his slack. Wilson averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds this week. Who would have thought Zach Clemence's defense against Oklahoma would be the reason Kansas didn't go 0-2 this week? Up next: vs Oklahoma State, @ West Virginia

2. No. 10 Baylor (21-4, 9-3) LR: 4

LAST WEEK: W 75-60 @ Kansas State, W 80-63 vs Texas Remember how I said it was a weird week in the Big 12? Baylor was the only team who went 2-0 after defeating Kansas State and Texas. James Akinjo is returning to form. He put up 15 points in each contest this week and Adam Flagler also bounced back scored 20 points against the Longhorns. The only setback was Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffering a gruesome knee injury. Up next: @ Texas Tech, vs TCU

Courtney Ramey (USA Today)

3. TEXAS (18-7, 7-5) LR: 3

.LAST WEEK: W 79-76 vs Kansas, L 63-80 @ Baylor The win against Kansas cancels out the loss to Baylor for me, even though Texas wasn't competitive for much of the game. Chris Beard's bunch needs to get back to defending at a high level. When the Longhorns have won games, they have asserted their will on the defensive end of the court. The win over the Jayhawks was the only time Texas has won this season when their opponent has scored more than 60 points. Up next: @ Oklahoma, vs Texas Tech

4. No. 9 TEXAS TECH (19-6, 8-4) LR: 2

LAST WEEK: L 70-55 @ Oklahoma, W 82-69 vs TCU It's probably a disappointing week if you're a Texas Tech fan. Wins are hard to come by in the Big 12 this season, but Oklahoma was playing as poorly as possible before upsetting the Red Raiders. Texas Tech also struggled for the first 20 minutes against TCU, but rebounded in the second half to come out on top by 13. TJ Shannon had one of his best games of the season against the Horned Frogs when he posted 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting. It's shaping up to be a litmus test week for the Red Raiders. Up next: vs Baylor, @ Texas

5. TCU (16-6, 5-5) LR: 5

LAST WEEK: W 77-73 vs Oklahoma State, L 82-69 @ Texas Tech The more things change, the more things stay the same, TCU has gone 1-1 the last three weeks. The Horned Frogs had great balance against Oklahoma State, with four players in double figures. They were led by Chuck O'Bannon with 19 and beat the Cowboys without Mike Miles. Miles returned for Saturday's game against Texas Tech and TCU led by as many as 13 points on two two separate occasions in the first half, only to still find a way to lose by double-digits. Up next: vs Iowa State, @ Baylor

6. OKLAHOMA (14-11, 4-8) LR: 9

LAST WEEK: W 70-55 vs Texas Tech, L 69-71 @ Kansas Numbers six, seven and eight this week are so similar and really interchangeable. Because of that, Oklahoma receives the nod by default because they had the best win of the trio by knocking off Texas Tech. Umoja Gibson scored 30 points on his way to a career game against the Red Raiders. Not only did they have the best win out of the bottom half of the league, but the Sooners might have also had the best loss. They played very well in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday and nearly completed the upset. Up Next: vs Texas, @ Iowa State

Umoja Gibson (USA Today)

7. OKLAHOMA STATE (12-12, 5-7) LR: 7

LAST WEEK: L 73-77 @ TCU, W 81-58 vs West Virginia Oklahoma had the best win of the bottom half group, but Oklahoma State looked the most impressive in a win when they dominated West Virginia. To start the week, the Cowboys lost by four in Fort Worth. In a tight game, little things matter and Oklahoma State only shot 50 percent from the free throw line against the Horned Frogs. The Cowboys thumped the Mountaineers on Saturday and did it with defense. West Virginia only shot 32 percent from the field and Oklahoma State smacked them on the glass by out-rebounding them, 48-21. Moussa Cisse completed his second double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Up Next: @ Kansas, vs Kansas State

8. KANSAS STATE (13-11, 5-7) LR: 6

LAST WEEK: L 60-75 vs Baylor, W 75-69 @ Iowa State Despite the loss to Baylor, it is still not out of the question that Kansas State makes the NCAA Tournament. They needed more help from its supporting cast against the Bears, as Nijel Pack and Mark Smith combined for 48 of the 60 Wildcat points. Saturday was one of the more gritty wins of the season for the Wildcats. They came back from down 15 against Iowa State to win in overtime. K-State proved once again that they are at their best when multiple players score in double figures. Four were in double figures against the Cyclones, led by Pack with 19. Up Next: vs West Virginia, @ Oklahoma State

Davion Bradford (USA Today)

9. WEST VIRGINIA (14-10, 3-8) LR: 10

LAST WEEK: W 79-63 vs Iowa State, L 81-58 @ Oklahoma State West Virginia won a game on Tuesday for the first time in almost a month when they knocked off Iowa State. Taz Sherman made his return from a concussion and chipped in 16 points. In game two of the week, the Mountaineers were blasted by Oklahoma State. After only being down by six at half, the wheels fell off and West Virginia could not stop the Cowboys. Oklahoma State scored 45 points in the second half. While Sherman was a bright spot in the win over Iowa State, he was far from that on Saturday in Stillwater. Up Next: @ Kansas State, vs Kansas

10. IOWA STATE (16-9, 3-9) LR: 8

LAST WEEK: L 63-79 @ West Virginia, L 69-75 vs Kansas State Iowa State has slid a lot. After starting 13-0, it is no longer a guarantee that the Cyclones make the NCAA Tournament after losses to both West Virginia and Kansas State in the past week. The loss to K-State is the type of one that can really derail a season. It'll be interesting to see their response. Up Next: @ TCU, vs Oklahoma