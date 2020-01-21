News More News
KSO TODAY: 1.21.20

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall

It's time for KSO TODAY, your free daily podcast from K-StateOnline talking Kansas State football, basketball and recruiting.

The major focus of today's show, of course, is tonight's Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence.


