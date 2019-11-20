KSO VIDEO: Assistants, players talk Tech
Watch Kansas State assistants and select players speak to the media Wednesday from Manhattan.
Kansas State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein
Kansas State wide receivers coach Jason Ray
Kansas State defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt
Kansas State safeties coach Joe Klanderman
Kansas State wide receiver Dalton Schoen
Kansas State wide receiver Landry Weber
